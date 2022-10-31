John Peter Liska passed away peacefully at the age of 77 on October 27, 2022, at his home in Menomonie, WI. John was born in Barron, WI. He grew up in the Chicago area then moved to Chilton, WI, to complete high school.

Following high school, John enlisted in the U.S. Air Force from 1963-1967. Upon returning to Chilton, he ran into his high school classmate, Arlene (Koehler) Liska. They wed in Waukesha, WI in June 1968. They moved to Menomonie while John attended UW-Stout to pursue a Bachelor’s degree in Technology Education, better known as Tech Ed or Wood Shop.

To plant a tree in memory of John Liska as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

