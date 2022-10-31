John Peter Liska passed away peacefully at the age of 77 on October 27, 2022, at his home in Menomonie, WI. John was born in Barron, WI. He grew up in the Chicago area then moved to Chilton, WI, to complete high school.
Following high school, John enlisted in the U.S. Air Force from 1963-1967. Upon returning to Chilton, he ran into his high school classmate, Arlene (Koehler) Liska. They wed in Waukesha, WI in June 1968. They moved to Menomonie while John attended UW-Stout to pursue a Bachelor’s degree in Technology Education, better known as Tech Ed or Wood Shop.
John taught and lived in many places through-out his career, including in White Bear Lake, MN (while living in Menomonie); Waupaca, WI; Venice, FL; Fennimore, WI; Hayward, WI (while living in Minong, WI); and finally moving back to Menomonie for his final years. Notably he spent many years as a teacher and golf coach in Fennimore, WI where he had a unforgettable (and hopefully positive!) influence on many students.
Outside of teaching, John participated in a multitude of hobbies including building and flying model airplanes, golfing, fishing, wood working, dog training, and bowling. He was active in archery clubs throughout the state, and owned a home-based archery shop for many years. He hunted everything from rabbits to deer and pheasants to bear using bows, rifles, and muzzle loaders. It didn’t matter what new hobby he picked up, John was talented at it and obsessed with the best gear and new techniques!
John is survived by his wife of 54 years, Arlene; his daughters Jill Liska (Michael Palet) and Janelle Hennessey (Ryan); four grandchildren: Mabel, Everett, Graham, and Easton; and his sisters Sharon Quimby and Lynn (Mike) Corrado. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward Liska and Evelyn Ladendorf, and his brother, David Liska.
John’s Celebration of Life will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Saturday, November 5, 2022 at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie. He was short in stature, but full of tall tales. Everyone has a John Liska story, and he had quite a few of his own. To share a story, please visit obituaries at www.olsonfuneral.com. Stories submitted will be shared during a time of remembrance at 12:30 p.m.
