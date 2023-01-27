On Dec. 29, 2022, John Look passed away in his wife Kathy’s arms. He was born to John and Toni Look in Fond du Lac, WI, on August 14, 1948. He was the second of their six children. John went to Marquette University in 1966 and met his future wife, Kathy Cleary, during the first week of school. They married on Dec. 30, 1970, during his first year of dental school. After graduation, John joined the U.S. Air Force and completed a dental residency in California. He served as the mobile team dentist for two years in Syracuse, N.Y., which allowed him to travel to bases throughout New York state and Greenland.

In 1977, John and Kathy returned to Wisconsin to be closer to their families. John began practicing dentistry in Chippewa Falls and continued in private practice for 35 years. He served on the state’s Dentistry Examining Board and provided care to the jail’s prisoners. Always an adventurer, John volunteered to practice dentistry on a U.S. Navy ship in El Salvador in June 2009 and repeatedly traveled to Oliveros, Guatemala, with his daughter, Katie, as part of a medical mission. John sold his practice in 2012, but he was not quite ready for full-time retirement. He spent the next five years teaching dental hygiene students at Chippewa Valley Technical College.