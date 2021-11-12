Jack passed away on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at Care Partners of Altoona. He was born on May 13, 1939 to his parents, John and Frances (Dvorak) Loomis in Minneapolis, MN. He served in the United States Navy, returning in 1960. Jack married Linda Larson and they welcomed 2 children: Gregory and Jacqueline. Jack and Linda later divorced.
Jack graduated from UWEC and later taught classes in the Geology Dept. He then started A1 Rental with his father and eventually took over as owner and operator. Jack later sold the business to Mike Lueck. Jack also worked at the dairy, Uniroyal, Prudential Real Estate in Arizona and Pine Meadow Golf Course.
Jack was greatly influenced by his grandparents, Frank and Gertrude Dvorak while at their resort on Paradise Island on Lake Waconia in Minnesota. He found great pleasure in coaching and mentoring boys and girls at the YMCA. Also, he was an athlete who enjoyed playing softball and golf. Through this, Jack made many wonderful friendships thru the years. He was known for his joyful personality, big heart and smile, as well as his hearty laugh.
He ran the hilarious school of learning “Loom U.” He “loom-an-ized” many.
Jack bravely battled Leukemia. For the last 5 months he became a resident of Care Partners of Altoona where they took care of him along with the wonderful Heartland Hospice Care professionals.
He is survived by his daughter Jaqueline Cain; a son John R. Loomis III; granddaughter Taylor Cain; sister Lorrie “Tootsie” Feeney; niece Francie Feeney; as well as loving and supportive friends Mike Lueck, Mark Held and Lori Shere.
Preceding him in death are his son Gregory Loomis; parents John and Frances Loomis; and both sets of grandparents.
A celebration of life for Jack will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, 535 S. Hillcrest Parkway, Altoona. Visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. until time of service.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.
