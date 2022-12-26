John G. McCluskey, age 93, of Eau Claire, WI, died on Monday, December 19, 2022, at Dove Healthcare West in Eau Claire.

John was born in Eau Claire, WI, on October 12, 1929, to the late Howard and Theresa (Tusken) McCluskey. He served in the U.S. Army from 1951 to 1953 and was a life member of the Second Infantry Division Alumni Association — Greater Midwest Branch. After leaving the Army, John was employed by the state of Wisconsin, where he remained until his retirement. He married Jeanne Congdon on June 15, 1963.

