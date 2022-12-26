John G. McCluskey, age 93, of Eau Claire, WI, died on Monday, December 19, 2022, at Dove Healthcare West in Eau Claire.
John was born in Eau Claire, WI, on October 12, 1929, to the late Howard and Theresa (Tusken) McCluskey. He served in the U.S. Army from 1951 to 1953 and was a life member of the Second Infantry Division Alumni Association — Greater Midwest Branch. After leaving the Army, John was employed by the state of Wisconsin, where he remained until his retirement. He married Jeanne Congdon on June 15, 1963.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years Jeanne (Congdon) McCluskey, parents, Howard and Theresa McCluskey and sister, MaryAnn (Mickey) Dreeszan.
John is survived by a brother-in-law, and many nieces and nephews.
Special thanks to Dove Healthcare, Interim Hospice and his friend, Jan Dahl, who took such good care of John in his later years.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 1712 Highland Ave, Eau Claire. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Entombment will take place at the Resurrection Chapel Mausoleum in Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Eau Claire.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Service, Eau Claire is assisting the family. Online condolences may be shared at www.lenmarkfh.com.
To plant a tree in memory of John McCluskey as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.