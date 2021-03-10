John W. Meyer “Toad,” 72, lifelong resident of Altoona, Wisconsin, passed away on March 5, 2021, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls.
John was born on Oct, 9, 1948, to Delores P. (Kuhnert) and Wayne J. Meyer. He graduated from Altoona High School in 1966 and married Cheryl A. (Dorn) on July 8, 1977. The couple welcomed Jeffrey Wayne in 1977 and Melissa Jo in 1980.
John spent his younger years working on his grandfather’s farm in the town of Seymour. He loved spending time there with his Grandpa John and Uncle Pete. After graduating high school, John proudly served his country from 1967-1971 in the United States Air Force. He spent 2 years in Vietnam during this time.
John was employed at Presto from 1967-1975 and Uniroyal from 1976-1991. When Uniroyal closed its doors, John attended Chippewa Valley Technical College for small engine repair. He went to work for RW Enterprises using those skills and finished his working years at Turks Truck/Auto and Dunham Express.
He will be deeply missed by Cheryl, his wife of 43 years and his children: Jeffrey (Katie) and their children Ally and Jaren; Melissa and her children Kegan and Darrell; brothers Robert, Thomas (Melodie), Terry, Steven and Scott (Dani); Mother in law Chris (Jack) Limberg; as well as many nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles. He will also be missed by many friends, coffee buddies and members of deer hunting camp.
John was preceded in death by his parents Delores and Wayne Meyer, father-in-law Robert Dorn and granddaughter Amya Meyer.
John always made sure Cheryl was taken care of and enjoyed camping with Jeff and Melissa when they were young. He never missed a softball game and enjoyed a good four wheeler ride at Chuck Haselwanders house. He particularly loved car rides with his brothers Bob and Tom. He especially loved to laugh about Bob getting lost so soon!
Papa Toady, as his grandchildren lovingly called him, always made sure his grandchildren knew how proud he was of them. He loved catching up with his buddies and being the neighborhood watchman.
John’s children will always remember how he enjoyed telling the history of the family and area surrounding the family farm. He prided himself in knowing the names of all the families in this area as well. He will be remembered for knowing virtually every road in the area and never took the same road to and from a destination. His son, Jeff, will continue this on in his memory.
Papa Toady will be remembered for his big heart and big beard which he’s had since the passing of his own grandfather.
“A Grandpa is someone with silver in his hair and gold in his heart.” This couldn’t be more true of John. His passing has left a big hole in many hearts.
A visitation for friends and family will be held on Saturday, March 13, from 1-4 p.m. at Stokes, Prock and Mundt Funeral Chapel, 535 S Hillcrest Pkwy, Altoona, with a prayer service at 4 pm. There will be a private family graveside service at a later date.
Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel is serving the family. Online condolences may be shared at www.stokesprockandmundt.com.
Reset
By Jaren Meyer
A loved one resurrected within minutes
The option to create of something you lost
A memory, fading unknowing of its true future and your past
The concept sounds amazing,
the execution and reality
No true feelings
They are nothing but a simulation of what once was
A painting of the past immortalizing something that is now stuck in time, unchanging
Immortal yet lifeless
Lively yet fake07
Realistic yet distant
Loving yet gone …
Reset
Grandpa
By Ally Meyer
If I should base your strength on your sickness:
I shall base their beauty on their mindset,
It all depends on your skin’s thickness,
On our society’s love and concept.
If you were weak, I would still call you strong;
But all of this could be gone in a blink...
I will walk by your side all my years long--
We stay a family, always in sync.
Sitting in the room, never letting go;
Checking in on you, holding back the tears.
Your healthy moments seem so long ago--
Always praying, you are as you appear.
Please do not stress, we will take care of you
You’re okay for now, and this is all true.