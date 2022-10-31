John Alfred Miller, 86, of Altoona, Wisconsin, passed away on October 23, 2022 at Meadowbrook Nursing Home in Bloomer, Wisconsin after a battle with Parkinson’s disease, suffering a concussion due to a fall, and finally succumbing to the effects of COVID-19.

John was born March 28, 1936 on his grandparents’ farm in rural Ida County, Iowa. He was the eldest of four children born to Leo C. Miller and Irene K. Dinges. He attended country school until moving into Odebolt, Iowa and graduated from high school in 1954.

To plant a tree in memory of John Miller as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.