John Miller

John P. Miller, 54, of Fall Creek died Sunday, September 22 at his residence after a long battle with ALS.
John was born July 11, 1965 in Spooner, the son of James and Yvonne (Bouley) Miller.
On October 8, 2016 John married Elaine Bauer. He was the owner of grocery stores.
John is survived by his wife, Elaine; identical twin daughters, Nicole (Ismael Bautista) Miller of Hudsonville, Mich. and Danielle (Scott Kreger) Miller of Spooner; one son, Benjamin Miller of St. Paul, Minn.; his mother, Yvonne Miller of Spooner; mother and father-in-law, Harold and Betty Sabelko; stepchildren, Stacy (Cory) Humphrey and Chad (Lacie) Bauer; one brother, Roger Miller of Eau Claire; one sister, Vicki (Jim) Gronning of Spooner; brothers-in-law, Roger (Bev), Harold Jr. (Amy), John (Wendy) and Bryan (Heidi) Sabelko; sisters-in-law, Audrey (Jeff) Johnson, Bonnie (Bill) Siewert and LuAnn (Chris) Bauer; five grandchildren, Madison, Jaxson, Caleb, Aubrey and Brayden; five stepgrandchildren, Brett, Brannon, Brevin, Blaine and Kara; many nieces and nephews; and other relatives and friends.
John was preceded in death by his father, James W. Miller, and one brother, James B. Miller.
Private services will be held.
Interment will be in the Spooner Cemetery at a later date.
John will be sadly missed by his family, grandkids, friends and his beloved five dogs, Sonny, Maverick, Maya, Jasmine and Bentley. He enjoyed camping and helping with the ALS Association.
Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements.
