Moonen.jpg

John “Butch” J. Moonen, Jr. 78, of Chippewa Falls died Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at Mayo Clinic Health System-Red Cedar in Menomonie surrounded by his loving family.

John was born January 22, 1944, in Wilmington, Delaware, the son of John and Alma (Bartsch) Moonen, Sr.

