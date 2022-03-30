John L. Morgan, 89, of Eau Claire, WI, died on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at Dove-Healthcare West in Eau Claire.
He was born on August 10, 1932, in Scranton, PA, a son of John and Eleanor (Foster) Morgan.
John worked for Eureka Printing in Scranton, PA. He married Marion J. Buskavitz on June 6, 1959, in Olyphant, PA. He was a sports fan of all sports, but especially the Red Sox, the Penn State Nittany Lions, the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Philadelphia Eagles.
John is survived by his wife, Marion; sister-in-law, Eleanor Walter of Eau Claire, WI; brother-in-law, Tom (Diane) Buskavitz of Evansville, IN; and numerous nieces and nephews. John was always excited to see his great-nieces, Ella and Maria, and his great-nephew, Joseph. He was a very loving family man.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Eleanor Morgan; brothers, James and Gary Morgan.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Dove Healthcare-West for their care given to John, and Mayo Clinic Home Health and Hospice.
A Rosary and Prayer Vigil will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, April 1, 2022, at the WEST CHAPEL location of Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home, 1405 N. Clairemont Ave., Eau Claire. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. – noon. Private family burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Eau Claire.
