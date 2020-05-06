John F. Moss, 73, lost his last battle on April 30th at his home in Fall Creek with his wife, sister, and son by his side. John was born July 10, 1946 to Fred Fritz and Irene (Barby) Moss in Eau Claire.
He grew up in the Eau Claire/Fall Creek area and attended many schools. He finished 3 years of high school at Eau Claire Memorial before the family moved to Fall Creek where he completed his senior year. That’s where he met the girl for him, Kathryn Kate Landis. Kate always reminded him that was why he went to Fall Creek, so they could meet. John and Kate married December 16, 1967, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church where he was a lifelong member.
John joined the US Air Force in April 1966. His final station was in Anchorage, Alaska. He always called it God’s Country. Through the years, he returned several times for fishing trips.
He had many different jobs in their early years of marriage. His last job was at Phoenix Steel; he worked there for 30 years and made many good friends.
John enjoyed playing cribbage, bowling, horseshoes, and cutting firewood. He especially enjoyed fishing and spent many hours with Kate on the lakes in Burnett County.
John was a NY Yankees and Boston Celtics fan all his life. If there was something to know about old time and current sports, he knew it. He spent countless hours on the phone with his sons talking sports.
He enjoyed hearing about Matt’s hunting trips and seeing the bear and deer he brought home, going to Chriss mud racing, and watching Mitch on TV and sharing March Madness in Las Vegas with him.
John was the kind of person who could walk up to anybody and start a conversation. He would have many interesting stories to share.
Besides his wife, he is also survived by his sons, Matthew (Dawn), Christopher (Shari Schwoch), Mitchell (Lorraine); grandchildren Laykn Bauer, Sarah (Marcus) Curtis, Naomi, Ryan Andres, Joe, Josh, Amanda, Gunnar Zurek & his beloved grand puppies.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother Jerry; in-laws Ed and Phyllis Landis; brother-in-law Tom Sumner; and sister-in-law Kathy Landis.
The family would like to thank Dr. A. Khatib for all his years of care, Pastors Joe Schultz and Carlton Kangas, & St. Joseph’s Hospice — especially Jon & Beth.
Services will be held at a later date.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family. Online condolences may be left at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.