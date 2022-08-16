John R. Paulus, age 75, passed away after battling leukemia on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at Marshfield Medical Center.

John was born on June 14, 1947, in Chippewa Falls, to Norbert and Edwina “Winnie” (Knoble) Paulus. He attended North High School in Eau Claire and graduated with the Class of 1965. John honorably served his country in the Army National Guard. On September 16, 1967, John was united in marriage to Marie Schmidt at St. Paul’s Catholic Church. He worked in maintenance for several companies including Uniroyal, ITW, UW Stout and CVTC.

