John B. Ramaley, of Chippewa Falls, WI, joined his heavenly Father on Tuesday, January 4th, 2022, surrounded by his family.
John was born February 6th, 1944, to John and Joan Ramaley of Wayzata, MN. He grew up in Minnesota and later moved to California where he proudly joined the Army. After serving in the Vietnam War from March 1966 to March 1968, he stayed in California, where he met the love of this life, Sheron. They shared an eventful marriage ceremony in Las Vegas on June 12th, 1971. They eventually found their way back to Minnesota, then spent the majority of their retirement years in Wisconsin.
John was an amazing man. He worked hard to support his family. He was genuine, kind, caring and compassionate. He would give you the shirt off of his back if you needed it. He was a loving husband, amazing dad and the best grandpa in the world. Everyone he met became family. He enjoyed tinkering around the house, working on cars, camping, traveling and everything that involved his family. If you knew John, you knew how much he loved his family and how proud of them he was, especially his grandkids. He will forever be deeply loved and missed.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Sheron; son Michael Ramaley; daughter Tricia (Andy) Ohman; grandchildren AndrewJohn and Aubrey Ohman; sister Karen (Dean) Ternus, and many nieces, nephews, family and friends that he loved.
He is preceded in death by his parents, son Ian Shane Ramaley, brothers Richard and William, and many other loved ones.
As we reflect back on all of the memories, one thing is for certain, John is quite simply irreplaceable. His passing has left the world a bit dimmer. John did not want a traditional memorial service. In his honor, please spread the type of kindness and love that he has shown to others.