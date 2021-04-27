John Gordon Regenauer passed away peacefully while surrounded by loved ones at Mayo Hospital-Osseo on April 19, 2021. John had been battling many health issues recently and is now at peace and no longer suffering. John was born on September 16, 1950 in Shell Lake, WI to Judy Block Regenauer and Gordon Regenauer. He attended school at Minneapolis, Minn., Brickyard School in Barronett, Shell Lake and Spooner High Schools graduating with the class of 1968. John attended the University of Wisconsin-Barron County at Rice Lake where he discovered a love of oil painting.
John’s working life included a career with the U.S. Postal Service beginning in Madison, WI and moving on to delivering mail at Altoona where his family was raised. His career ended upon retirement from Eau Claire Post Office where he served as a clerk and president of the American Postal Workers Union.
After retirement John moved to Shell Lake spending 10 years creating strong friendships and spoiling his two beloved cats, Missy and Spooky. He enjoyed a quiet life of retirement but he also had many hobbies that kept him busy. He especially enjoyed buying and selling vintage cars, jewelry, and target air guns. His home was filled with many different curiosities that he had found in pawn stores and online. He loved to show off his trinkets, tell about their history, and how he found them. John would describe himself as someone who loved to barter and could always find a way to make a deal. In more recent years, he had acquired a small pontoon boat and loved to take it out and putter around on Shell Lake with his fishing buddy, great niece, Leila Johnson. John also loved baseball and was a life-long Minnesota Twins fan. He had an insightful way of looking at things and was always ready with a witty comment.
John is preceded in death by his father, Gordon, his mother, Judy, his brother, Gerald (Jerry) and cousins, Alan Regenauer and Patrick Haremza. He is survived by his sister, Susan (Hal) Hansen of Shell Lake, WI; his brother, Kenneth (Kathy) Regenauer of Mazomanie WI; his half-sisters, Stephannie (Derek Wagner) Regenauer of Eau Claire and Sarah Regenauer of Eau Claire; his three children, Jennifer (William) Lange of Altoona, WI, Jesse Regenauer of Eau Claire, WI and Jaclyn (Michael) Arnold of Altoona, WI. His grandchildren, Courtney, Kelsey, Braeden, Mason, Turner and Jocelyn, as well as his uncle, Chuck (Mary Kay) Block, aunts, Lois Reinhart and Lorraine Haremza, and many nieces, nephews and cousins also survive him.
John will be interred in St Joseph’s Cemetery, Shell Lake, WI with a private family service.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family at this time.