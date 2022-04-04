John R. Ryan, age 93 of Arkansaw, died Friday, April 1, 2022, at River Pines in Altoona with his family by his side.
John “Jack” was born on July 27, 1928, in Hammond, rural St. Croix County. He was the son of John I. and Matilda (Martin) Ryan. John grew up in the River Falls and Menomonie area, graduating from Menomonie High School. After working in Alaska, John joined the U.S. Army in January of 1951 and was stationed in Germany before being Honorably Discharged in December of 1952. John married Julia Batchelder on October 29, 1955, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Menomonie. They first farmed in Knapp, Wisconsin before moving to a farm in Trout Creek, Wisconsin, and then settling in Arkansaw, Wisconsin in 1960 where they operated a dairy farm for forty years. While farming, John worked at Presto Industries.
Having five sisters that were educators, education was a high priority of John’s life, and he insisted that all of his children received the best possible education. John valued his time that was spent with his family and farming.
John is survived by his children, Nancy M. (John) Gehrke of Sterling, IL, John C. (Audrey “Susie”) of Maiden Rock, Mary L. (Steve) Congdon of Woodruff, Jerold F. “Jerry” (Rob) of Chicago, IL and Connie J. (Terry) Klatt of Eau Claire, 15 grandchildren, four step grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and two step great grandchildren, two brothers-in-law; Marlyn “Ike” Hovind, and Lowell Mattila, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, wife, Julia; two sons, Steven M. (Carolyn) and Joseph M.; great grandson, Ian Nguyen; two brothers, Robert and Henry and five sisters, Mary Gilbert, Loretta Borck, Josephine McLain, Dorothy Danzinger and Agnes Fox.
Memorial Mass will be 11:30AM Friday, April 8, 2022, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Durand. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be 4:00PM-7:00PM Thursday at the Rhiel Funeral Home in Durand and one hour prior to services at the church on Friday.
Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Durand, is serving the family.