John Setzer

John M. Setzer, age 71, of Eau Claire, lost his battle to cancer on Monday, June 3rd, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family.
John was born in Eau Claire on September 13, 1947 to Lester and Evelyn Setzer. He graduated from Memorial High School in 1966. John started working at the age of 15 at Kenneth R Freitag Inc driving dump trucks and then became a Professional Dozer Operator then later became a Foreman. He was a Heavy Equipment Operator with McCabe, American Materials, and Hoffman Construction. After retiring from the union John and his wife Cathy started their own company JCS Trucking LLC. They started with 1 semi and later purchased a 2nd semi so his son John could drive along his side. After selling his semi’s he went to work with Meyer Bros Inc where he drove until November 2018. John enjoyed camping, fishing and spending time with his family.
John is survived by his Wife of 50 years, Cathy; his children, Michelle (Kevin) Otto of Eau Claire, Deb Christner (Kelly Bourget) of Elk Mound, and John (Valarie) Setzer of Mauston; 9 grandchildren, Allison, Ashley, Daniel, Darren, Deanna, Brandon, Asa, Justin, and Hanna; brother, Ed (Shirley) Setzer of Sheboygan; sister, Doris Dachel of Chippewa Falls; sister-in-law, Jeanine Setzer of Boyd; brother-in-law, LaVerne Hakes of Chippewa Falls, and brother in law, Al (Georgie) Hensel of Minneapolis and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Elsie Gindt, Barbara Hakes, Carol Mayer, and brother, Allen Setzer.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Saving Grace Lutheran Church, 2124 East Ridge Center, Eau Claire with Pastor David Irgens officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service.
The family would like to Thank Marshfield Hospital Nurses and CNA’s on 4th Floor (Room 435, 421, & 406) and Mayo Hospice of Eau Claire. A very special thank you to Valarie Setzer for being our rock and by Dad’s side until the end.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services—Celebration of Life Center in Altoona is serving the family. To offer online condolences please visit, www.chippewavallaycremation.com.