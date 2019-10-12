John Shakal

John R. Shakal, 59 of Boyd, WI, passed away peacefully at his home.
John was born March 14th, 1960 to John and Annette (Etten) Shakal. He graduated from Cadott High School in 1978 and then from the Farm Business Management Course at Chippewa Valley Technical College in 1979.
John married Susan Zimmerman, “The love of his life,” on June 28th, 1980. John and Sue settled on the family farm where John ran the farm with his Father for the next 35 years.
In July of 1981, they were blessed with a daughter, Kerrilyn. John served as a member of the Cadott Board of Education as well as Secretary/Treasurer for the Equity Co-op Livestock Shipping Association. John also was part of the Parish Council for St. Joseph’s Church, Boyd, WI, and the current sexton of St. Joseph’s Cemetery. He was also a supervisor for the Town of Delmar, as well as being part of the Cadott FFA Alumni (past president), Knights of Columbus and Sons of a Legionnaire. He was also an active part of the Chippewa County Livestock Group and enjoyed watching the kids exhibit their animals at the fair. John took much pride in serving his community through the Cadott Lions Club, where he was the immediate past president.
John is survived by his loving wife, Sue, his adored daughter Kerri, his parents John and Annette Shakal, his sister Roxanne Roth, brothers in law Joe Semanko, Keith (Wanda) Zimmerman, Dave (Kathy) Zimmerman, Dale (Michele) Zimmerman, sister in law Karen (Carlie) Olynick and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by sisters Cathy Shakal and Patty Semanko, brother in law Mike Roth and mother and father in law Esther and LeRoy Zimmerman.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM on Monday, October 14th, 2019 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church,719 E. Patten St., Boyd, WI 54726, with Father William Felix officiating. Interment will be in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery following the Funeral Mass.
Visitation will be from 4:00-8:00 PM with a 7:30 PM Vigil Prayer Service on Sunday October 13th, 2019 at the Leiser Funeral Home in Cadott, WI. A Visitation will also be one hour prior to the Funeral Mass Monday morning at the Church.
Express online condolences at www.leiserfuneralhome.com.