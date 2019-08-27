John “Jack” J. Sinette, 78, of Eau Claire and formerly of Chippewa Falls, died Sunday, August 25, 2019, at Prairie Point Assisted Living in Altoona.
Jack was born April 16, 1941, in Chippewa Falls, the son of Howard and Fern (Rushmann) Sinette.
On April 16, 1966, Jack married Elizabeth May Bowe at St. Charles Church in Chippewa Falls. He was a member of Holy Ghost Church.
Jack was employed with Ed Phillips & Sons, and Chippewa Springs as office manager until his retirement. He also volunteered as a Chippewa Falls Reserve Deputy for Chippewa County under Sheriff Don Erickson.
Jack enjoyed building model wooden ships, hunting, fishing, astronomy, the Green Bay Packers and the family pets, especially Denali.
Jack is survived by one son, Sean (Becky) Sinette of Hudson; one daughter, Renee (Alex) Gravunder of Eau Claire; one sister, Cynthia (Ken) Johnson of Chippewa Falls; and a sister-in-law, Betty (Jim) Sinette of Chippewa Falls.
Jack was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth May on April 2, 1988; an infant daughter, Kelly Sinette at birth; his parents; and one brother, James Sinette.
Funeral services will be held at 12 Noon Wednesday, August 28, at Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Chippewa Falls. The Very Rev. Justin Kizewski will be celebrant of the funeral Mass. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery in Chippewa Falls.
Friends may call from 10:30 a.m. until the time of services at 12 Noon on Wednesday, August 28 at the church.
The family would like to extend a special gratitude to these healthcare and spiritual advisors, the late Monsignor Klimek, Dr’s Sal Obaid, Ceasar Gonzaga, Annette Caporusso, Diane Meyer, Rima DeFatta, RN Cathy Ruff, St. Joseph’s Hospice and Prairie Point Assisted Living.
Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements.
Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com