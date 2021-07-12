John Allen Skille, 71, of Eau Claire (formerly of Stone Lake), recently died. John was born the son of John and Helen Skille (Ruppel) in Waukesha, Wisconsin, where the family farmed, and moved to Wismo Club resort (near Stone Lake) in the 1960s, where John and Helen were managers.
John graduated from Hayward High School and continued his education in Madison. John married Donna Baize on Nov. 22,1973; they divorced in 1989. John led an interesting life: promoting rock festivals, working in big cities, traveling the country with his family, eventually settling down back in Northern Wisconsin to raise his family.
John loved to tell stories so much he gained the nickname “Raconteur Bard”; he would talk for hours with friends and acquaintances, laughing and smiling along. John would reminisce about “all the things he made with his hands” in this life, as he was a skilled and multi-disciplined contractor and craftsman. John was deeply spiritual, loving, peaceful, kind, and welcoming of all.
John is survived by his son Eric (Stevens Point), and Jessica (Eau Claire), four grandchildren, and brother Gene. John was predeceased by his parents, brothers (Leo, Norman, and Arlen), and infant son Stuart.
Send positive energy into the universe.