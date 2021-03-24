John Edward Skogstad, 75, of Elvea, passed away peacefully at The Neighbors of Dunn County, Friday March 19, 2021.
John was born in Lubbock, Texas October 26, 1945 to Spencer and Nada Rue (Bristow) Skogstad. He was the oldest of three children who all were raised in Eleva, WI. John graduated from Eleva-Strum Central Area schools in 1964. In June 1968 he married Jane Halama and they had two sons.
John enjoyed the country life raising and working with horses, cattle and numerous other animals. He also enjoyed the outdoors; hunting and fishing, which he passed his love for onto his sons. In addition to that, John enjoyed socializing with his many friends-always looking for a good time.
John worked for Armour and Co for several years after high school. Following the closing of Armour and Co he spent many years self-employed, which included owning The Coffee Cup restaurant in Strum.
He is survived by his two sons: Jason and Chad, of Eleva; three grandchildren: Mariah Skogstad of Menomonie, Joe Lorentz of Madison and Adam (Nicole) Lorentz of Holmen; three great-grandchildren: Weston, Carson and Jackson Lorentz; and one sister, Jackie Brenner of Mondovi.
John was preceded in death by his parents; a brother James Skogstad; and a brother-in-law, Bob Brenner.
A celebration of life will be planned at a later date.
