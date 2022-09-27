John W. Soderlund, age 78, of Eau Claire died on Thursday, September 22, 2022, at Mayo Clinic Health System – Eau Claire.

John enjoyed hunting at the shack and critters in the yard. Over the years, many great times were spent with family, friends, and neighbors. He liked to try his luck at scratch-offs and always had hopes of getting the winning Powerball number. John was an avid Wisconsin sports fan. During the Vietnam War, John proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. His family and friends will remember John as a true gentle man.

