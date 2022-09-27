John W. Soderlund, age 78, of Eau Claire died on Thursday, September 22, 2022, at Mayo Clinic Health System – Eau Claire.
John enjoyed hunting at the shack and critters in the yard. Over the years, many great times were spent with family, friends, and neighbors. He liked to try his luck at scratch-offs and always had hopes of getting the winning Powerball number. John was an avid Wisconsin sports fan. During the Vietnam War, John proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. His family and friends will remember John as a true gentle man.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia; daughter, Jennifer (Tim) Shilts of Hudson; granddaughters, Emma Gannon and Makayla Shilts; sister, Linnea (Larry) Lang of Rhinelander; brother, Eric (Arlene) Soderlund of Wonder Lake, IL; sisters-in-law; many nephews, nieces, other family members and dear friends (who were like family).
John was preceded in death by his parents, Ted and Norma (Zimmer) Soderlund; parents-in-law, brothers-in-law and other family members.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at Hope Lutheran Church (corner of Starr Avenue and Eddy Lane) with the Reverend Mary Erickson officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at church. A committal service with full military honors will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday at the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner, Wisconsin. Evergreen Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials that will be given to organizations that were important to John and his family. To share a story or memory of John or to send a condolence to the family, please visit our obituaries at www.evergreenfuneralhome.com.