John Spitzenberger

John J. Spitzenberger, 63, of Eau Claire, town of Seymour, died Monday, July 8, 2019 at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
John was born May 27, 1956 in Chippewa Falls, the son of Herman and Delores “DeeDee” (Mathews) Spitzenberger.
On May 20, 1978, John married Rhonda M. Kloss in Chippewa Falls. He had worked for Darlington National Byproducts and then Menard’s for many years.
John is survived by one daughter, Lisa (Jacob) Sieg of Washington; one brother, David (Gail) Spitzenberger of Waterford; four sisters, Linda Nandory of Black River Falls, Louise Vance of Hayward, Carol and Teresa “Tooty” Spitzenberger both of Eau Claire; and six grandchildren, Thomas, Jeffrey, Hannah, Moses, Malachi and Jacob, Jr.
John was preceded in death by his wife, Rhonda on July 23, 2010; his parents; two brothers, Joseph in infancy and Thomas Spitzenberger; and two brothers-in-law, Bob Nandory and Laurin Vance.
A Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 13 at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls. Rev. Frank Corradi will be officiating. Burial of cremains will be in Calvary Cemetery in Chippewa Falls.
Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of services at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 13 at the funeral home.
