John Taylor, 66, of Augusta, died December 12, 2022, at Methodist Hospital in Rochester, MN.

John was born September 28, 1956, son of Conrad and Helen (Hamman) Taylor. He was raised in rural Augusta and graduated from Augusta High School in 1974. While in high school he enjoyed wrestling, playing the tuba and participating in the drama club. Before graduating, and for a short time after, he worked as a cook at the Red Dot Café in Augusta. From 1976 until ill health forced his retirement in 2016, he was employed at Bush Brothers Canning Company in Augusta. John was fortunate to have been a recipient of a kidney transplant 3 years ago. After a 16 year courtship he married Karen Michels on July 26, 2019.

Recommended for you