John Taylor, 66, of Augusta, died December 12, 2022, at Methodist Hospital in Rochester, MN.
John was born September 28, 1956, son of Conrad and Helen (Hamman) Taylor. He was raised in rural Augusta and graduated from Augusta High School in 1974. While in high school he enjoyed wrestling, playing the tuba and participating in the drama club. Before graduating, and for a short time after, he worked as a cook at the Red Dot Café in Augusta. From 1976 until ill health forced his retirement in 2016, he was employed at Bush Brothers Canning Company in Augusta. John was fortunate to have been a recipient of a kidney transplant 3 years ago. After a 16 year courtship he married Karen Michels on July 26, 2019.
John was avid reader of newspapers, mystery and western novels. He loved fishing, planting gardens and especially spending time with his grandson Hakan.
John will be dearly missed by his wife Karen; son, Shane (Brittany) Taylor, grandson Hakan Taylor and step-grandchildren, Dylan and Mia White all of Augusta; sisters, Karen (Greg) Sieg of Osseo, Linda Leonard (Jason Kautzer) of Thorp, Alice (Doug) Zimbauer of Augusta, Pamela Taylor of Eau Claire; step-daughters, Beth (Lea) Jondal of New Richmond, Sarah Marino of Eau Claire; father-in-law, Tom Michels of Colfax; sisters-in-law, Sharon (Jon) Berg of Eau Claire, Jeannie (Mark) Petska of Bloomer; several nieces and nephews.
John was preceded in death by his father in 1985; mother in 2017; sister Barbara Taylor in 1971; step father Alfred Audorff; in-laws, Mary Ann Iehl, Larry Iehl; Jeanine Michels; and nephew Travis Michels.
A Celebration of John’s Life will be held Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, from noon to 4:00 p.m. at Mike’s Buckhorn Bar at S6604 Highway 27, Augusta.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Gift of Life Transplant House at 705 2nd. St. SW, Rochester, MN 55902.
The family is assisted by Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta.