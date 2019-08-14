John F. Tellis, 76, of Augusta, died Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
John was born Aug. 19, 1942, in Mankato, MN. He was raised in San Francisco and married Patrice Bedell of Escondido, CA, on Dec. 27, 1972, in Reno, NV. The couple lived in California where John owned and was an instructor with National Driving School. Since moving to rural Augusta in 1989, John had driven semi for Roehl Transport and Premier Marine out of Wyoming, MN.
John will be dearly missed by Pat, his loving wife of 46 years; daughter, Jacqueline (Mike) Berry of Hixton; 2 sons, John (Tina) Tellis, and Jeff (Sheri) Booten all of Escondido, CA; 8 grandchildren, Ashley, Stephanie, Luke, Grace, Nicole, Drake, Adrian and Rachel; in-laws, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Lucille; and son Robert John Tellis in 1986.
A visitation will be held Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta. Private memorial services will be held at the funeral home.
