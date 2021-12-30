John Dale Thibado, age 58, of Rogers, Minnesota passed away on Saturday, December 25, 2021, surrounded by his family.
Born on November 15, 1963, John was raised in Menomonie, Wisconsin, where he met Pamela Champion at the age of fourteen. They married seven years later on March 16, 1985. They had four children: Adam, Alex, Lauren and Zach. John cherished family time at their lake home; the highlights were being out on the pontoon boat, ice fishing, snowmobiling and grilling for his family.
His greatest joy was being a grandfather to two boys who adored him. John was a Mopar enthusiast, devoted Packer fan and had a knack for being able to fix anything. His family will miss his quick wit, sense of humor, bad Dad jokes, being called by one of his creative nicknames and him just being silly around the house.
John was such a hard worker. At the age of nine he began working at Govin’s Farm. Later, at the advice of a high school teacher, he decided to pursue an education in plastics technology, where he worked in the industry for fifteen years before starting his own company, Advanced Extrusion, Inc., in 2000. His passion for the industry and charismatic personality made him a successful entrepreneur and well respected by his colleagues.
John is survived by his wife, Pamela; children, Alex (Alexa) Thibado, Lauren (Matt) Weber and Zach Thibado; grandchildren, Waylon and Silas Weber; mother, Opal Thibado; siblings, Beth Daynuah, Julie (Dennis) Stratton, Teresa (John) Scavone, Janet (Randy) Bero and Mike Thibado; mother-in-law, Carol (Monte) Molde; sister-in-law, Peggy (Randy) Christopherson; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends; and his dog, Diesel, whom he called his shadow.
He is preceded in death by his son, Adam Thibado; father, Marshall Thibado; brother, Joseph Thibado; and father-in-law, Dennis Champion.
Visitation will be held Sunday, Jan. 2 from 4 to 7 p.m. at The Peterson Chapel in St. Michael — Albertville, Minn. Funeral service will be held Monday, Jan. 3 at 11 a.m. with visitation one hour prior at Word of Peace Church in Rogers, Minn.
Arrangements have been entrusted to The Peterson Chapel of St. Michael – Albertville, Minn. Online condolences for the family may be directed to www.thepetersonchapel.com.
To plant a tree in memory of John Thibado as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.