John Tweet

John E. Tweet, 77, of Eau Claire, passed away at Clearwater Care Center in Eau Claire while under the care of St. Joseph’s Hospice on May 18, 2019.
He was born on July 14, 1941, in Eau Claire, WI, the son of the late Clarence and Clara (Peterson) Tweet. John attended Eau Claire Schools, graduating from Memorial High School. He enjoyed watching the Packers and Brewers as well as golfing, fishing, and hunting with lifelong friends.
John is survived by his son, William (Beth) Mano and their children, Matt and Allie of Mansfield, TX; and his daughter, Corinne (John) Lutz and their children, Hailey, Jack, and Henry, of Waukesha, WI. Also by two sisters, Sandra (Richard) Smith of Wisconsin Rapids, and Geraldine Slock of Wausau; as well as several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Karen Kohlhepp; and nephews Bret and Jeffrey Kohlhepp.
The family would like to thank the doctors and staff of Sacred Heart Hospital, Clearwater Care Center, and St. Joseph’s Hospice for their caring for John. Also thanks to his many friends for their kindness and concern.
A Celebration of his life will be held at Lake Hallie Golf, 2196 110th St, Chippewa Falls, WI 54729, on June 23, 2019, from 1-4 p.m.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center in Altoona is serving the family. To express condolences online, visit www.chippewavalley cremation.com.