John Ludger Vaudreuil, 98, of Eau Claire, lovingly referred to by family and friends as “Jack,” was born May 26, 1924, in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, to Laura (Huebsch) and Wilfred Ludger Vaudreuil and died peacefully at home on (October 19, 2022) in the presence of family and loving wife, Vivian.

Jack grew up in Chippewa Falls, WI, and graduated from McDonnell Catholic High School in 1942. After graduation he enlisted in the U.S. Navy, served aboard a PB4Y-2 plane and played in the Navy Band. He received an Honorable Discharge in May 1946. Jack graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1949. Upon graduation, Jack took over operations at the Huebsch Laundry Service, continuing the legacy of the family run business.

