After 69 years of living as a free thinker, John B. Watkins lost his battle to cancer on October 19, 2021.
John was born on Oct 26, 1951 to George and Ruth Watkins in Eau Claire WI. While he attended Regis High School, he launched YARC, now known as ARC, a non-profit organization devoted to the disabled which was the beginning of his lifelong dedication: helping others, regardless of their needs. John truly exemplifies what it is to be altruistic.
Following employment with delinquent youth at the Academy in Eau Claire and in Prairie du Chien, he worked at Menomonie High School where he was the “legs” and “hands” of a student who had Duchenne muscular dystrophy. He also worked as a CNA and, later in life, as a driver for Tender Care transportation. His last job was with Tangled Up In Hue where his contribution was highly valued and where he found great support through a difficult time in his life.
John, a well-read man, had many passions. He was a scholarly man who could not start a day without working challenging crossword puzzles, and rarely missed an afternoon of watching “Jeopardy” with his friends at Clancy’s. He was a history buff and enjoyed traveling to France with his friend Dominique and visiting the many historical sites in Europe. Another passion of his was sports. As an undergraduate student, he had attended St Norbert’s College where he played football before transferring to UWEC and then UW-Madison. Naturally, he supported the Badgers, the Brewers and the Packers, never missing a game on TV.
John was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents, his parents George and Ruth Watkins along with brothers Billy and Dickie Watkins. John is survived by siblings, Patrick (Trish) Watkins, Joann Allen (Ed), Mike Watkins, Arnold (Janis) Watkins, Lauren Bjerke (Tom) and Ed (Cindy) Watkins. He is also survived by his dear friend Dominique Thevenin.
John was a free spirit who will be dearly missed by all. A Celebration of John’s Life will be held on Tuesday, October 26 which would have been his 70th birthday at Clancy’s Irish Parrot Bar from 4:00 pm to 7:00pm. Please join us to raise a toast to John and remember his life!
“No one you love is ever truly lost”… Ernest Hemingway
