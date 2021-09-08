John C. Weiss, 98 of Mondovi, passed away Thursday September 2, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born October 15, 1922 in Albany Township, the son of Barbara (Brantner) and John Weiss, Jr. John’s father passed away before he was born. Barbara remarried to George Isham, who raised John.
John attended school at Pleasant Hill in German Valley, back when it was only a “single room school house.” In 1945, John started Weiss Milk Hauling in Mondovi. John was called to duty June 27, 1946 to the United States Army. He was honorably discharged from his service May 29, 1947. He married MaryAnn Waste February 8, 1949 in Mondovi, together they raised eight children. John’s sons joined him, working in the family business. In 1988, his boys purchased the Milk Hauling business, which they own and operate today. Besides hauling milk, John hauled gravel, black dirt, hay, firewood, logs, plowed snow and plowed many gardens around Mondovi. John enjoyed tending to his vegetable garden and flowers around his home. He won many contests for decorating outside his home on holidays, especially Christmas. John also loved cats-he was known to his grandchildren as “Grandpa Kitty”. John and his wife were members of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church. MaryAnn passed away June 25, 2006.
John is survived by his children; Diane (Steve) Allemann, Barb (Garth) Topper, John (Sherri) Weiss, Elsie (Joel) Serum, Joe (Jackie) Weiss, Tim (Kathy) Weiss, Andrew (Kris) Weiss, son-in-law; Leon Moe (Jane Crandall-Kreyer), twenty grandchildren, thirty-one great grandchildren and seven great great grandchildren plus one on the way.
He is preceded in death by his parents, wife MaryAnn, daughter Jackie Moe, grandson Troy Allemann, great granddaughter Jessica Moe, stepfather George Isham, six brothers; Richard, Raymond, George, Bernard, LaVern, Felix and very special family friend Laura Berger.
Mass of Christian burial will be Thursday, September 9, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Mondovi, with Father Tim Reither officiating. Burial will be at Oak Park Cemetery in Mondovi, with military honors accorded. Visitation will be Wednesday, September 8, 2021 4-7p.m. at Kjentvet-Smith Funeral Home in Mondovi. Family and friends may also call for one hour prior to the services at the church on Thursday.
