John Robert White, age 74, died Tuesday August 10, 2021 at his home in Fall Creek, WI from bone marrow cancer.
John was born April 12, 1947 to Robert White and Theodora (DeCraciun) White of Clear Lake, WI. He attended UW-Eau Claire, graduating in 1970, and received his masters in social work from UW-Stout in 1974. While attending college in Eau Claire, John met and married Susan (Schumacher) White. John and Susan raised two children on the multi-generational farm where Susan grew up. John and Susan enjoyed tending their herd of cattle together and experimented with organic grain and soybean production. John also worked as a therapist and carpenter in the Eau Claire area.
John liked tinkering, fixing things, and having the right tool in hand. He had an amazing knowledge of systems and in his later years enjoyed studying physics and astronomy.
John was an affable (nice and easy to talk to) man who enjoyed going out to eat with friends, listening to music, and visiting his kids in Madison, WI. He loved touring state parks and bird watching.
Surviving John are his loving wife Susan (Schumacher) White, daughter Mary White, son Stephan White, daughter in law Elizabeth (Hoover) White, and grandson Siegfried White. John was preceded in death by his parents Robert and Theodora (DeCraciun) White, and his sister Debra Dale White. John was laid to rest on Saturday August 14, 2021 in his family plot at the Clear Lake Cemetery.
A special thank you goes out to John's cousins and good friends for their love and support. Also to the compassionate doctors, nurses, and blood donors who gave him hope during his extended illness. May he rest in peace.