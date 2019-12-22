John Wisemiller

John T. "Johnny" Wisemiller, 85, of Chippewa Falls, passed away Friday, December 20, 2019, in Eau Claire, surrounded by his family.
Johnny was born February 3, 1934, in Glenwood City to Keith and Margaret (Dunnigan) Wisemiller. He graduated from Glenwood City High School. He married Audrey Champion on June 18, 1960, at St. James Catholic Church in Eau Claire. Audrey preceded him in death September of 2014.
Johnny is survived by his Daughters, Cindy Wisemiller of Houston, TX, Susan (Dale) Deetz of Mondovi; Grandchildren, Ashley (Nick), Logan and Garrett Deetz; Great Grandson Mason Gruber; Sisters in Law, Carol (Champion) Molde, Mary Ann Wisemiller, and many nieces and nephews.
He is further preceded in death by his Parents; Son, Anthony "Tony" Wisemiller; Granddaughter Brittany Deetz; Brothers, Jim and Ken Wisemiller, and Sister Marge Tworagowski.
Johnny enlisted in the US Army and was stationed in Stuttgart, Germany. Following his enlistment, he returned to work on his family farm in Knapp, WI. He then worked for Pepsi for several years and later managed Kwik Trips in Eau Claire and Altoona. He then became the owner/operator of Johnny's Convenience Stores for over twenty years. In "retirement" he worked as a delivery driver for Sam's Auto Supply in Eau Claire.
He and Audrey were league bowlers at Wagner's for many years. They also camped and played cards regularly with friends. They enjoyed fishing and camping in northern Wisconsin while raising their children and in retirement.
They took many family road trips, piling into the Suburban and touring the US. In addition, they visited Germany with friends from Pepsi and he recently returned to Germany with his daughter, Cindy and her friends. He cherished his time spent with his grandchildren especially attending their sporting events, concerts and taking them on road trips.
Johnny was a member of St. James Catholic Church and Truax Congregational Church.
A celebration of life service will take place at 11:30 AM, Saturday December 28, 2019, at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center. Father John Schultz will officiate. Visitation will take place from 10:00 AM until the time of service at the Celebration of Life Center. Inurnment will take place at a later date at Lakeview Cemetery.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center has been entrusted with arrangements.