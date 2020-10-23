Johnny Novak, age 58, died Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at Meadowbrook of Chetek, WI. Johnny was born March 3, 1962, in Milwaukee, Wi to Margaret J. Novak. Johnny lived in Southern Wisconsin until moving to Chippewa Falls in January 1975. In August 1997, Johnny moved to Eau Claire. He enjoyed spending his days with his care providers and housemates, smiling, laughing and teasing those around him. Johnny had many strengths and he survived many obstacles throughout his life.
Johnny is survived by many friends and will be greatly missed by all who had the honor of working with him and being part of his life. A special thank you to the people at Aurora Residential and The Arc Eau Claire, Inc. for their care and support of Johnny.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Stokes, Prock and Mundt Funeral Chapel, 535 S. Hillcrest Parkway, Altoona. Visitation will begin at 12:30. Internment will occur at St. Bridget’s Cemetery in Seymour, WI. COVID19 guidelines will be in place.
Online condolences may be shared at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family with arrangements.