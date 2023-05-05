Johsua Bennis
Joshua Lee “Josh” Bennis, 41 of Menomonie, WI. And formerly of Eau Claire, WI. Passed away on Saturday April 29, 2023, due to natural causes.
Joshua, son of Gary and Ann (Hoffman) Bennis, was born on January 11, 1982, in Eau Claire, WI.
He was homeschooled through his junior year and then went on to graduate from Eau Claire Memorial High School. Joshua served in the U.S. Army for one year and was honorably discharged for medical conditions. He went on to drive for a cab company in Hudson, WI. and in the Twin Cities area. Josh absolutely loved his job since he had such a passion for talking with people.
His favorite pastimes were taking drives in his car while listening to music. Josh loved to compose his own songs and play them on his keyboard or on the old piano in the garage at his dad and mom’s home. He loved fishing and hunting with his dad and brothers. Josh enjoyed Sunday dinners and cookouts with his family on the patio. He took evening walks and loved to read. Josh also took pride in watching all of his younger brothers and sisters play hockey, figure skate, and dance. He was the “family chauffeur”!
Joshua was the sweetest, kindest and gentlest son, brother, uncle, cousin and friend that anybody could ever ask for.
He will be missed by his dad and mom, Gary and Ann Bennis of Eau Claire; four brothers, Jeremy (Allie) Bennis of White Bear Lake, MN, Isaiah (Madison) Bennis of Charlotte, NC, Charles Bennis of Eau Claire, and Jonathan Bennis of Eau Claire; six sisters, Elizabeth Lang (her sons Johnny and Pauly) of Chippewa Falls, Hannah Wroblewski (Ben and their daughter Addie and newborn son Landon Jay) of Glencoe, MN, Lydia Bennis of Menomonie, WI, Emily Bennis (Chase Geske and their son Raymond) of Eau Claire, Charlotte Bennis of Nashville, TN, and Ellie Bennis of Bloomington, MN; many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, James and LaDonna Bennis and Robert and Helen Hoffman; and many aunts, and uncles.
He will be greatly missed by all of those who he had touched in his life.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center, 1717 Devney Drive in Altoona. Burial will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday at Brunswick Cemetery in the town of Brunswick, WI. Visitation will be held Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. at the Celebration of Life Center.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services — Celebration of Life Center In Altoona is serving the family. To express condolences online, please visit www.chippewavalleycremation.com.
