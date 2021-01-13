Jon Robert Olson, 73, of Eau Claire passed away on Tuesday, January 5, 2021 peacefully at his home.
Jon was born on December 24, 1947 to Vernon and Laura (Hanson) Olson in Eau Claire. Jon graduated from Memorial High School in 1966.
He worked as a union laborer for Uniroyal Tires for 25 years. He was a hard worker and enjoyed spending time outdoors. He had a great love for all animals and always made sure his outdoor bird feeders were full. In his spare time, he loved restoring and working on his collector cars. His family, children, and grandchildren meant the world to him.
Jon is survived by his children, Talia (Nick) Caliva of River Falls, WI, Kristine Olson of La Crosse, WI, and Matthew (Lydia) Olson of Rochester, MN; grandchildren, Anya and Lyla Caliva of River Falls, WI and Arden Olson of Rochester, MN. He is also survived by his two brothers, Tom Olson of Eau Claire, WI and Bill Olson of Eau Claire, WI, and many cousins.
Jon was preceded in death by his parents, Vernon and Laura Olson; his brother, Steve Olson; and grandson, Archer Olson.
Deeply loved by many, Jon will be greatly missed.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 1:00 to 4:00 pm on June 26, 2021 at Altoona County Park. Friends and family may leave online condolences at www.smithfuneralec.com.