Jon Mark Rushmann passed away at age 71 on January 27, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. Jon grew up in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin and attended McDonell High School and was a proud Golden Gopher when he attended University of Minnesota playing football. He graduated from University of Wisconsin – Eau Claire. He was married to the love of his life Sandra for over 50 years.
Jon was a proud father and grandfather. The love he had for them and the way he made them laugh, his silliness and his great big heart will be forever remembered and treasured. If you were lucky enough to know him, you knew how he made everyone feel special and he always put everyone before himself. Jon was always the life of the party, always ready with a joke or a funny story. When you met him, he became your friend for life. Whether he was coaching a youth hockey team, or announcing a horse show, or making a gourmet meal for his friends and family, he gave it his all.
Jon is survived by his wife Sandra (Winget), his daughter Lee Hibbard (Calder), his son Shane (Kelly) and grandchildren Reyna, Lauren, Devan Bella, Ian and Hailey. He is also survived by his in laws, Betty and Ralph Winget, Brothers Frank (Linda) Peter (Janet), Paul (Kristi), and sister Penny Graham (Tom), and many other relatives and loved ones in Arizona and Wisconsin. His very special friend for life Jim Breunig. He loved arm chair quarterbacking the Green Bay Packers, with his father in law.
He was preceded in death by father Mark, mother Kathryn and Father Francis.
Jon wouldn’t want anyone to mourn his passing, but to celebrate his life. His wish was to have his ashes scatter in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin. A celebration of life will be held in Wisconsin in the spring.