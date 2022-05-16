Jon Engval Wergedal, 84, died December 14, 2021, in Grand Junction, CO, following a long battle with cancer.
Jon was born February 19, 1936, in Eau Claire, WI, to Engval Wergedal (from Lardal, Norway) and Elsie (Wick) Wergedal (from Ironwood, MI). A lifetime member of the Lutheran Church, Jon was confirmed at Hope Lutheran Church in Eau Claire.
Jon graduated from Eau Claire High School as valedictorian of his 1954 class. He earned his bachelors’ degree in chemistry at St. Olaf’s College in Minnesota and his masters’ and doctorate degrees at the University of Wisconsin, Madison.
Dr. Wergedal’s work was focused on bone research. He was an integral member of a team of bone research investigators for over 45 years in Seattle, WA, and Redlands, CA. After retiring, Jon moved to Grand Junction, CO to spend his latter years close to family.
Jon was an avid fisherman, outdoorsman, sports enthusiast, indoor and outdoor gardener, and bird watcher.
Jon is survived by his sister, Nancy Foubert of Altoona, WI, his brother, Jerry (Kaye) Wergedal of Grand Junction, CO, nieces and nephews, cousins, friends and research colleagues. He was preceded in death by his parents Elsie and Engval Wergedal, his brother Paul Wergedal, and his sister Maren Koivula.
Services were held in Grand Junction, CO, on February 19, 2022. Services in WI will be held at 11:00 a.m. on May 23, 2022 at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, 535 S. Hillcrest Parkway, Altoona. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Interment will be at Forest Hill Cemetery.
Memorial contributions, in honor of Jon E Wergedal, may be made to: General St. Olaf Fund, St. Olaf College Development Office, 1520 St. Olaf Ave. Northfield, MN 55057 or fund@stolaf.edu.