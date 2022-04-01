Jonathan (Jon) King, age 72 of Eau Claire, died at home on Friday March 25th. Jon was born November 18th,1949 in Eau Claire to Gilbert and Vernona (Emerick) King.
The family would later settle in Altoona. After graduating from Regis HS in 1968, he attended CVTC for drafting, later returning to the family business, King and Kern of Altoona. He later worked at Syverson Lutheran Home.
Jon enjoyed model railroads, muscle cars, Sudoku, feeding the birds and playing practical jokes, especially on his wife. Jon married Laurie Fisher at St. Patrick's Church in 1979. His wife and their 3 children survive him.
Daughter Reanna Reid-Lobatto (Miles) of Madison.
Bye, Dad. I love you.
When I think of you, I think of how quiet you were until you laughed.
How you decorated my birthday cakes with favorite characters from Miss Piggy to Sonic The Hedgehog.
How your book collection introduced me to Isaac Asimov.
How you pulled our old camper to family reunions in the big old gold van with shag carpet.
How I inherited my love of thrift shops and garage sales from you.
Daughter Jenna Walton (Nick) of Fort Atkinson.
Many will remember him as quiet, but his love for us spoke loudly. I am thankful for the bond I shared with him and all the ways he made me who I am today.
I will miss his warmth and laugh.
Son Jon Jr. (Payton Knuth) of Altoona.
My only regret is that I'll never get to tell him how effectual he was in making me the man I am today.
Jon is also survived by aunts, numerous cousins who were more like siblings to him, brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held at 4 pm on Sunday, April 3, 2022 at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, 535 S Hillcrest Pkwy, Altoona with Fr. John Schultz officiating. Visitation will take place starting at 1 pm until the time-of-service Sunday at the Funeral Chapel.
Burial will take place later this spring at Rest Haven Cemetery.