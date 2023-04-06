Jone Lindbo.jpeg

Jone Lindbo

Jone Christine (Hart) Lindbo, lovingly known as Mrs. Rainbow, of Elk Mound, passed away peacefully during the early morning hours of Friday, March 31, 2023, at age 62. She passed comfortably while on hospice, following her courageous battle with cancer.

To plant a tree in memory of Jone Lindbo as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you