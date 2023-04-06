Jone Lindbo

Jone Christine (Hart) Lindbo, lovingly known as Mrs. Rainbow, of Elk Mound, passed away peacefully during the early morning hours of Friday, March 31, 2023, at age 62. She passed comfortably while on hospice, following her courageous battle with cancer.
Jone was born on April 19, 1960, in Black River Falls WI to Jean (Bahnub) and Bennie Hart. From a young age she brought love, life, and laughter to the people surrounding her. She graduated with her Bachelor’s degree and her Master’s degree, dedicating over 30 years to her career in Special Education. On June 24 1989 she joined James Lindbo in marriage. She retired in 2015 to travel and spend time with her children, Jon and Jenesis, and her grandson Owen. Even after retiring, Jone continued to be a fierce advocate, loving mentor and cheerleader for her students. She brought laughter, tears, smiles and joy to every person she met, embodying her “Mrs. Rainbow” persona. While she was close to her blood family, Jone had a knack for adopting “her people” into her chosen family, reaching individuals all over the world and bringing smiles to people she had never met in person.
She is survived by her husband, James Lindbo, daughter, Jenesis Lindbo (and boyfriend Matthew LeGrave), daughter-in-law Amanda (Berger) Lindbo and grandson, Owen, her siblings, Sherry Erickson and Steven (Sheila) Hart, nieces and nephews, Eli (Denise) Sackett, Andrea Sackett, Holly (Chad) Hollett, Jeremy (Tamra) Hart. By marriage, she is survived by David Lindbo, Ruth (Bob) Kelly, Ann (Ted) Severson, nieces and nephews Serine (Tom) Haugness, Christina (Dwight) Tjerstad, Mike (Sam) Severson, Grady (Nina) Severson, and John Severson, and many additional great nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her Aunt Lil Hart. She will be missed by countless close friends and family.
Jone was preceded in death by her parents, Jean (Bahnub) and Bennie Hart, and her son, Jonathon Lindbo, and parents by marriage, Oscar and Helga (Skutley) Lindbo.
While her loss is felt deeply, Jone indicated she wanted to be remembered in smiles, laughter, and tears of joy and happiness. In June, a celebration of Jone’s life will occur later this year and will include bonfires, hot dogs and s’mores, and swapping of our favorite Jone stories. A virtual option will be available.
A special thank you to Kristy Thompson, Jone’s closest friend. She dedicated so much time to making sure Jone stayed safe, comfortable, and healthy for months while she did treatments, and during her time on hospice.
To plant a tree in memory of Jone Lindbo as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.