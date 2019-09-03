Jordan Schadrie

Dear God,
It’s Candace and Brian.
Please watch over our sweet angel Jordan Lynn Schadrie. She passed into your loving arms, on the 29th of August 2019
Her battle was short, but fierce
She fought with every ounce of her being
Her will was so strong and her love was so deep.
She passed peacefully ... fighting till the end ... and then leaving on her own terms ...
Dear Lord, you bestowed such a wonderful blessing upon us by choosing us to be her parents.
She brought us deep, true joy during those 18 years of her life.
Jordan had such a beautiful soul that shined both inside and out.
She was compassionate and sweet beyond measure.
Jordan had a fierce love for her family and friends, they meant everything to her
Her smile would simply light up the room and spread joy to so many who knew her.
Jordan’s gift of music moved people to tears as she sang and played guitar with her sister Gracie.
Her love of music beginning and ending in the house of the Lord. I believe her beautiful music is playing throughout the heavens now as we speak. The angles are rejoicing and giving thanks
She moved mountains with her steadfast faith.
So many hearts, so many minds moved by the strength that one young woman has showed.
A strength so true a faith so strong.
A will as strong as her love for you dear Lord
Jordan inspired people to gather together and pray and worship you dear Lord and to believe. The world around us encircled Jordan in prayers of love and healing and faith.
We prayed so hard, we loved so deeply.
Throughout the storm there was hope
As the waves washed around us, there was hope.
The storm has been rough, the waves have been so high.
Jordan believed with all her heart that you would lift her up over the waves and hold her in your safe embrace.
You never left her side, you were always one with her.
Her storm has passed, and her soul is now within your loving hands.
Jordan truly lived life to its fullest
She took each day she had and filled it with love and laughter and always gave thanks to God
“She didn’t have the longest life, but it was a precious one. She lived to be kind, strong and grateful for each day. Jordan loved her family and had a strong faith in God. I look forward to soaking up some sun in the clouds someday. Love you.”
Words from her loving big brother Jared.
“Jordan was not only my sister, but my best friend. We did everything together. Her being gone is like taking a piece of me but I know she’s happy up there. No more suffering but peace. God wouldn’t take her away from me this early if she wasn’t very special to him. He has big plans for her and it’s heartwarming knowing that she will be happy in heaven with him by her side. Jordan, everyone loves you so much and I couldn’t tell you how proud I am to be your sister. Not only have you taught me to be kind but how to be strong. I love you and I’m blessed I got to be with you for 16 years of your life. The best years I’ll ever live.”
Words from her best friend and little sister Gracie.
Jordan made a huge impact on many lives and many hearts during her short 18 years on earth.
She will never be forgotten she will always be deeply missed.
There will forever be a special place in our hearts for where she lives on.
So, live your life with great love and great joy
Take the time to stop and to savor life’s small miracles.
Don’t hold back, always tell everyone how much you love and cherish them.
Give back to others, always show kindness to your neighbor.
Keep the Lord close and trust in him.
Most of all love deeply
Love with your whole being
Express that love from the very inner parts of your soul
Let that love shine out to your family, your friends
Finally ... Put your love and faith and trust into the Lord, and he will carry you over the waves and through the storm.
Until we meet again sweetheart. Amen.
Love Mom and Dad
Jordan is survived by her parents, Brian and Candace (Marcks) Schadrie; best friend/sister Gracie, 16, of Shiocton; and brother Jared and Maria (Berge) Schadrie of Appleton. She also will be missed by her loving boyfriend, Justin Vande Hei of Seymour. Maternal grandparents, Noel and Judy Marcks of Cecil; paternal grandparents, Patrick and Anna Schadrie of Black Creek; and maternal great-grandma Norma Liesch of Appleton. She is further survived by several aunts and uncles including: aunt Colleen (Tim) Maass; aunt and godmother other Crystal (Cole) Sinclair; uncle Cole Marcks; aunt Jodie (Mike) Madison; aunt Stacey (Jason) Rottier; uncle and godfather Eric (Lacey) Schadrie; and aunt Julie (Chester) Janke. Cousins Samantha, Dillon Austin, Max, Bo, Saylor, Arabella, Caleb, Brady, CeCe, Jaden, Jackson, Alex, Trista, Taren, Talia, Treya, Chet, Addie and Ella.
In lieu of flowers, the family request monetary donations to go towards the established Jordan’s Fight memorial fund. If you choose to make a floral donation, the family would like to request live plants.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 5 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Strum with Pastor Valerian Ahles officiating. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 4 at the church and again on Thursday for one hour prior to the service. Kjentvet-Smith Funeral Home, Eleva is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.kjentvet-smithfuneralhome.com.
Further services will be held in Black Creek, Wis. Visitation will take place at Immanuel Lutheran Church, N9580 County Rd. X, Black Creek on Friday, Sept. 6 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Visitation will continue at the church on Saturday, Sept. 7 from 9 a.m. until the funeral service at 11 a.m. with Pastor Vicki Jens-Page and Pastor Moira Finley officiating. Online condolences may be expressed to Jordan’s family at www.muehlboettcher.com.