Joseph “Cool Cat” Bisek, 80, of Independence, died Tuesday, November 30, 2021, at Gundersen Medical Center in La Crosse.
He was born May 29, 1941, in Arcadia to Adam and Gertrude (Skroch) Bisek. Joe married Charlotte Stellar on October 16, 1965, at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Independence.
Joe worked at Hoffman Construction as a heavy equipment operator until retirement. He was active as a grade school baseball coach. He especially enjoyed watching Packer and Badger sports but also any other sports there was. He never missed an Independence High School basketball game since 1979.
Survivors include his wife Charlotte of Independence; two sons, Dan (Paula) Bisek of Marshfield and Mick (Angie) Bisek of Independence; two brothers, Robert Bisek of Blair and Jerome (Bernice) Bisek of Arcadia; two sisters, Gertrude Wilcziek of Whitehall and Delores Klink of Blair; six grandchildren, Cassie (special friend Jon Bailey) Bisek of Rochester, Minn., Callie (William) Sandberg, Codey (Alexis) Bisek and Kendall Bisek, Justin (Cayla) Kolve and James (special friend, Megan) Kolve; five greatgrandchildren: Carson, Weston, Nolan and Bryson Bisek and Emmett Sandberg.
Joe was preceded in death by a son, Gerald Bisek, three sisters Irene Slabik, Bernice Bisek and Romelle Bisek and two brothers, Donnie Bisek and Adrian Bisek
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, December 6, 2021 at SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Independence, with Rev. George Thayilkuzhitottu officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Visitation will be held at Edison Funeral Home in Independence on Sunday, from 4-8 p.m. with a prayer service and rosary at 7:30 p.m. and on Monday one hour prior to the Mass at the church.