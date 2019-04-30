Joseph Diers

Joseph Andrew Diers, age 54 of Hudson, died unexpectedly on April 26, 2019 at his home.
Joe was born on April 21, 1965 in Stillwater, Minnesota to Thomas and Donna (Conrad) Diers. He graduated from Memorial High School in Eau Claire, class of 1983, and continued his studies at college. Joe was united in marriage to Juline Jeffery, and the couple were blessed with three children, Jackson, Wyatt and Sydney. He was self-employed as a commodities broker and operated Tradeco, Inc. Joe grew up hunting and fishing with his father, and carried these passions into his adult years. He was an avid outdoorsman, spending countless hours fishing for walleye or hunting deer, pheasant, elk and turkey. With his dynamic personality, he would fill a room with his presence; he was known for having a big heart and always had a willingness to help others.
Joe is survived by his wife, Juline; children, Jackson, Wyatt and Sydney; his mother, Donna; sister, Lisa (Steve) Arneson; nephew, Noah Arneson; and many other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his father, Thomas.
A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating Joe’s life will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, May 3rd at St. Bridget’s Catholic Church, 211 E. Division St., River Falls. Visitation will be held from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 2nd at the O’Connell Family Funeral Home, 520 S. 11th St., Hudson. Interment at St. Bridget’s Cemetery, River Falls.