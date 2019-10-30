Joseph Girard

Joseph “Joe” E. Girard, 84, of Eau Claire, passed away on Sunday, October 27th, at home under hospice care.
Joe was born to Joseph P. and Louise (Meinholz) Girard on May 7, 1935, in Eau Claire. Joe worked as an insurance agent for Prudential Insurance Company for over 30 years and was active in the union. He enjoyed volunteering with his wife, Audrey, for Meals on Wheels and RCU. Joe had a great sense of humor. He enjoyed his sweets and a good cup of coffee. Joe always cheered his grandchildren on during sporting events.
Joe is survived by his wife, Audrey; daughters, Debbie (Jeff) Heath of Eau Claire, WI, and Ann-Marie (Brian) McNamara of Madison, WI; brother, Bob (Paula) Girard of Jackson, MI; two sisters, Shirley Kavanaugh of La Crosse, WI and Barb (Bob) Schimpf of Lagrange, GA; grandchildren, Lindsey (Josh) Horner, Matt (Ashley) Heath, and Fiona and Julian McNamara; great-grandchildren, Brayden and Mason Horner; step-children, Lynne (Curt) Johnson of Brainerd, MN, Gayle Edwards of Lincoln, KS, Ann (Mike) Ball of Titusville, FL, and Scott (Mary) Schoettle of Fall Creek, WI; nine step-grandchildren; and three step-great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; infant sister, Janice Jean; sister, Gloria Johnson; brother, Jim Girard; brother-in-law, Ken Kavanaugh; and sister-in-law, Rosella “Toots” Girard.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, November 4, 2019, at St. James the Greater Catholic Church, 2502 11th St, Eau Claire with Father John Schultz officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at the church. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Eau Claire, WI.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services is assisting the family. To express condolences online please visit obituaries at www.lenmarkfh.com.