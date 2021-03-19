Joseph Jerome Gorell, 75, of Oakland, Wisconsin, died on Wednesday, February 17, 2021, at his home.
Joseph was born on January 07, 1946, in Eau Claire, Wi, a son to Joseph Gorell and Marie (Perkovich, Gorell) Hagen, stepfather Harold Hagen. He married Dianne (Turner) Gorell in Eau Claire, WI, on June 24, 1967 and their union created 5 amazing children. Joseph was a 1964 graduate of Elk Mound High School. He was an auto diesel mechanic taught by his father and many uncles. He also owned two garages. Later in life he followed in his fathers foot steps in truck farming, which he enjoyed tremendously. He loved to read about everything so that he could debate and or teach anyone that wanted to learn. He also enjoyed teaching many family and close friends his hard learned secrets of planting, gardening, and canning.
Joseph is survived by two sons: Craig (Dorothy) Gorell, Charles (Lori) Gorell, and three daughters Christine Mattson, Carol (Paul) Oldfield, Catherine (Lynn) Seguin-Gorell, grandchildren Gregory (Kimber) Gorell, Cody “Atlas” Gorell, Hunter Oldfield, Kala Gorell, great granddaughter Olivia Gorell. Siblings David (Colleen) Gorell, his sisters Karla (Orlyn) Hoksch, Wanda Gorell, Sally (David) Bjork, Lori Hagen (Robert Thomson).
He is preceded in death by his parents; brother Steven Gorell, and his granddaughter Josie Mae Gorell.
A private service will be held in the spring on his farm with family and close friends. His family would like to thank all his friends for their support over the years. Joseph our father, brother, grandpa, and friend you will be missed. LOVE ALWAYS.