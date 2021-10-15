Joseph L. Gustavson, 40, of Chippewa Falls, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, October 8, 2021.
Joe was born June 23, 1981 in Chippewa Falls to Diane Gustavson. He received his HSED/GED and then went on to receive a diploma in technical welding.
He was a jack of all trades and master of none. He primarily worked in the manufacturing and construction industries.
Joe was always motivated to learn new things. He was a self-taught mechanic and enjoyed working on vehicles. He was always available and willing to lend a helping hand with whatever he could from fixing a car to helping around the house.
He had a passion for the outdoors, especially fishing and hiking with his dog “Bud.” He enjoyed spending time with his best friends, especially ice fishing with Chuck Prince in the “Ice Castle” and talking smack with his brother of another color, DeMarkus Moore of Racine.
Joe is survived by his mother, Diane Gustavson of Chippewa Falls; sister, Jamie Gustavson of Cornell; daughter, Addison; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Diane and Jamie would like to thank Joe’s cousin, Lori Peck, who always considered Joe as one of her children.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents, James and Florence Gustavson and his son, Hayden Gustavson.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 4:00-7:00 PM, with a memorial service at 7:00 PM on Monday, October 18, 2021 at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center, 1717 Devney Drive, Altoona.
