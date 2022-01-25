Joseph “Joe” E. Hoover, age 83 of Altoona, passed away on Sunday, January 16, 2022 at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire. He was born on February 14, 1938 at home in Anson Township, Chippewa County to Vilas and Arlene (Schwetz) Hoover.
Joe graduated from Chippewa Falls High School in 1957. He proudly served in our United States Army from September 1961 and was honorably discharged in September 1963. Joe married Joyce Rood on May 22, 1965. He retired from Uniroyal after 25 years. After retiring from Uniroyal, he worked at Hutchinson Technology for 5 more years.
Joe enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and gardening until failing health prevented him from doing the things he enjoyed.
He is survived by his wife; daughters: Jodie Hoover of Eau Claire and Jill (Kathy Moore) Hoover of Minnesota; brothers: Robert of Chippewa Falls and Harold (Mary) of Illinois; sister Maryann Hoover of Minnesota; grandchildren: Lee, Nicole, Samantha and Eddie; and 5 great-grandchildren.
Preceding him in death are a daughter Julie; his parents; brothers: Edward, William, Richard and Thomas; and sister Arlene “Toots” Svee.
A celebration of life will be held at 12:00 p.m. (noon) on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, 535 S. Hillcrest Parkway, Altoona. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until time of service.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family with arrangements.
