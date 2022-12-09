MIDDLETON, Wis. — Joseph G. Johnson, age 77, of Middleton passed away on Nov. 15, 2022, at St. Marys Hospital in Madison. He was born on May 9, 1945, and raised in Spooner, Wis., the son of Gordon and Ruth (Magnusson) Johnson. He married Camille "Camie" Wesolowski Kloth on June 9, 1975, in Shell Lake, Wis. Joe worked for many years as an auto body mechanic. He returned to college at UW-Eau Claire and graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in math and physics in 1993. He was a proud member of Mensa. He worked for Johnson Mathey/Honeywell until his retirement in 2003.
Joe is survived by his wife of 47 years, Camie; sons, James R. (Heather) Kloth of Deerfield and David W. (Debra) Kloth of McFarland; grandchildren, Karina, Cordell and Carleen Kloth; step-grandchildren, Lauren Morse and Braiden Wavra; brother, Jack (Terri) Johnson of Spooner; sister, Jill (John) Hodgett of Shell Lake; brother-in-law, Greg (Betty) Wesolowski of Packwaukee; several aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Larry; and several uncles.
At Joe's request, no funeral service will be held. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Joe was a brilliant and talented man who loved a challenge, including taking things apart and fixing them, building a color TV from a kit, building his own large telescope including grinding the lens, solving brain teaser plastic puzzles more difficult than Rubik's Cube, taking on a group of people to play Trivial Pursuit, or working calculus problems for fun. He was very artistic and dabbled in most art forms including, snow sculpture, charcoal, oil, stained glass and even knitting. Joe was a kind, generous and gentle man whose biggest smiles came from holding his grandchildren or any animal. He was a good friend, and even in declining health, he was concerned for the well being of his wife. He was a wonderful man who will be greatly missed.
Memorials in Joe's name can be made to the Dane County Humane Society, Angel's Wish Pet Adoption in Verona, or the Alzheimer's Foundation of America. All Faiths Funeral & Cremation Service of Madison is assisting the family. Online condolences can be made at www.866allfaiths.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Joseph Johnson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.