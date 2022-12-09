WebJosephJohnson.jpg

MIDDLETON, Wis. — Joseph G. Johnson, age 77, of Middleton passed away on Nov. 15, 2022, at St. Marys Hospital in Madison. He was born on May 9, 1945, and raised in Spooner, Wis., the son of Gordon and Ruth (Magnusson) Johnson. He married Camille "Camie" Wesolowski Kloth on June 9, 1975, in Shell Lake, Wis. Joe worked for many years as an auto body mechanic. He returned to college at UW-Eau Claire and graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in math and physics in 1993. He was a proud member of Mensa. He worked for Johnson Mathey/Honeywell until his retirement in 2003.

Joe is survived by his wife of 47 years, Camie; sons, James R. (Heather) Kloth of Deerfield and David W. (Debra) Kloth of McFarland; grandchildren, Karina, Cordell and Carleen Kloth; step-grandchildren, Lauren Morse and Braiden Wavra; brother, Jack (Terri) Johnson of Spooner; sister, Jill (John) Hodgett of Shell Lake; brother-in-law, Greg (Betty) Wesolowski of Packwaukee; several aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Larry; and several uncles.

