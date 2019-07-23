Joseph Klimek

Joseph Aaron Klimek, age 90, of Whitehall passed away peacefully on Friday, July 19, 2019 at Gundersen Tri-County Hospital in Whitehall surrounded by the love of his family.
Joe was born on May 15, 1929 in Arcadia to Frank and Susan (Filla) Klimek. He married Dorothy Symicek on November 23, 1953 in Whitehall and together they raised five daughters.
Joe was a loving husband, father and grandfather who always put family first. Nothing brought him more joy than attending his grandchildren’s activities and sporting events. He was an avid Badger and Packer fan and enjoyed bowling, fishing, gardening and deer hunting.
Joe was employed by Land O’ Lakes and later Mondovi Foods-Whitehall as plant manager prior to his retirement in 1993. After retirement, Joe was a volunteer at the Office on Aging where he delivered Meals-On-Wheels and provided transportation to medical appointments.
Joe was a member of the United States Army National Guard and served on active duty in Fort Lewis, WA in 1962. He was also a member of Saint John’s Catholic Church, the Knights of Columbus, Woodmen of the World and the Whitehall-Pigeon Rod and Gun Club.
Joe is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Dorothy; five daughters, Susan (Bob Dimperio) Hughes, Kathy (Mark) Petersen, Carol (Tim Jirsa) Klimek, Lori (Steve) Ladsten and Jodi (Patrick) Vanden Heuvel; ten grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Joe was preceded in death by five siblings: Rose Pierzina, Pelchie Berens, Irene Hoffman, Ernest Klimek and Monsignor Edmund Klimek and an infant granddaughter, Cassidy Ann Vanden Heuvel.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in Saint John’s Catholic Church in Whitehall with Father Woodrow Pace officiating.
Military honors will be conducted by the Hutchins-Stendahl American Legion Post #191.
Friends may call from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Saint John’s Catholic Church or the Monsignor Edmund Klimek Healing Presence Endowment Fund, 900 W. Clairemont Ave., Eau Claire, WI 54701.
The Jack Funeral Home in Whitehall is assisting the family with arrangements.