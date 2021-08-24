Joseph A. Larson, age 82 formerly of Elk Mound passed away Thursday, August 12, 2021 at Grace Edgewood in Altoona.
Joe enjoyed an amazing journey during his life. He was born October 15, 1938 in Mondovi, WI to Leonard and Lucille (McKinster) Larson. He was the 5th of 7 kids. On October 15, 1960 Joe married Shirley Marie Anderson and started their life together. They had to two daughters Linda and Connie and settled in Elk Mound WI where they were long time members of the Shepherd of the Hill Lutheran Church. Joe was a family man and there are many memories of family trips, family reunions, and holiday gatherings.
Joe was a dedicated member of Laborers’ Local 268 since June 12, 1961 and worked on many buildings in the greater Eau Claire area. He enjoyed the outdoors including fishing, camping, gardening, feeding and watching the birds and listening to old time country music.
Joe rewarded all of us with many entertaining moments. He enjoyed trains and telling a variety of stories, had a great sense of humor, taking things apart, and avoidance of getting his picture taken. He was generous with his time and would give someone the shirt off his back if they needed it. He never knew a stranger. After retiring, he worked at the Elk Mound Area Collection Station, where he enjoyed visiting with everyone he came in contact with.
Joe’s Best Friend and Brother-In-Law Duane and wife Helen were always close, and in his later years, Joe’s life was enriched by their frequent visits and constant support.
He is survived by daughters Linda (Randy) Wollmer and Connie (Mike) Zumbrunnen; Grandchildren Daniel (Jill), Carlos and Alex Wollmer and Kayla and Kyle Zumbrunnen; Greatgrandchildren Peter, Hattie and Hannah Wollmer; Brother John(Wanda) Larson; Sisters Lois Fjelstad, Lila (Jim) Benzschawel, and Ruth Larson; Brother-in-law Duane (Helen) Anderson and Sister-in-law Dianne Anderson.
Joe was preceded in death by his wife Shirley; Granddaughter Alicia Wollmer; Parents Leonard and Lucille Larson; Brothers Harold (Gloria) Larson and Orlin (Bernice) Larson; Brothers-in-law Dale Fjelstad, Robert (Nan) Anderson and Eugene Abrams; Sister-in-law Marlene (Ed) Mizer.
Funeral service will take place at 11 am on Monday, August 30, 2021 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 2245 Hayden Ave, Altoona, WI 54720 with Pastor Tim Stein officiating. Visitation will take place at Hulke Family Funeral Home on Sunday, August 29, 2021 from 2-5 pm. There will not be a time of visitation at the church Monday morning prior to the service. Burial will take place at 2 pm on Monday afternoon in the Barum Lutheran Church Cemetery.
