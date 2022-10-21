Rada, Joe.jpg

Joseph “Joe” C. Rada, age 78, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at Mayo Hospital in Eau Claire. He was born April 28,1944, in the Town of Woodmohr to Cyril and Esther (Bauer) Rada.

Joe grew up in Bloomer, Wisconsin, attended St. Paul’s Catholic School and graduated from Bloomer High School in 1962. On November 19, 1963, he married Lucy Bowe at Notre Dame Church in Chippewa Falls. She preceded him in death in 1967. Joe married Diane Ruf at Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Chippewa Falls on August 3, 1968. They lived in Chippewa Falls and in Bloomer. Joe worked at Klinger Farms, Chippewa Shoe Company, Bloomer Dairy and Leinenkugel’s Brewery for 20 years until he retired. He enjoyed deer hunting at his cabin in the Keystone area with his kids, grandkids and great-grandkids. He also liked fishing, camping in Gordon, WI, playing cards and most of all, going to the casino. You knew Joe was in the room when you heard “What’s your point?” “How do ya like me now?”

