Joseph “Joe” C. Rada, age 78, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at Mayo Hospital in Eau Claire. He was born April 28,1944, in the Town of Woodmohr to Cyril and Esther (Bauer) Rada.
Joe grew up in Bloomer, Wisconsin, attended St. Paul’s Catholic School and graduated from Bloomer High School in 1962. On November 19, 1963, he married Lucy Bowe at Notre Dame Church in Chippewa Falls. She preceded him in death in 1967. Joe married Diane Ruf at Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Chippewa Falls on August 3, 1968. They lived in Chippewa Falls and in Bloomer. Joe worked at Klinger Farms, Chippewa Shoe Company, Bloomer Dairy and Leinenkugel’s Brewery for 20 years until he retired. He enjoyed deer hunting at his cabin in the Keystone area with his kids, grandkids and great-grandkids. He also liked fishing, camping in Gordon, WI, playing cards and most of all, going to the casino. You knew Joe was in the room when you heard “What’s your point?” “How do ya like me now?”
He is survived by his wife, Diane “Blondie” of Bloomer; children: Tammy (Bruce) Hartwig of Wood Lake, MN, LaWanda (Ted) Bowe of Chippewa Falls and Jeff (Cassie) Rada of New Auburn; daughter-in-law, Kris (Satter) Rada; brother, Donald “Poncho” (Patti) Rada; 17 grandchildren: Emily, Andrea, Miriah, Amber, Kelsey, Hailea, Jazzi, Traycen, Lindsey Jo, Maggie, Karley, Kya, Leah, Joey, Sasha, Nadia and Zoey; and several great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Cyril and Esther Rada; first wife, Lucy; son, Joseph M. Rada; grandson, Brody Bowe; sisters, Mary Parlto, Cecelia “Sis” Amodt; brothers, Bertram, Thomas and David.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, October 29, 2022, from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. at the Bloomer Moose Lodge located at 1890 9th Ave in Bloomer. Olson Funeral Home in Bloomer is assisting the family. Online Condolences may be expressed at olsonfuneralhomebloomer.com. Cards may be sent to Diane at 2620 9th Ave., Bloomer.
Joe’s advice would be “Love is what gets us through it all. Just be a good person! Love, help and give what you can.”
