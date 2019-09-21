Joseph Raycher

Joseph (Joe) S. Raycher, 96, of Chippewa Falls passed away Tuesday, September 17 at Our House Memory Care in Chippewa Falls.
Joe was born March 13, 1923 to Joseph and Lorena (Koepl) Raycher in Boyd, Wis. (town of Wilson). He married Gwendolyn C. Dutter (Smith) on September 18, 1948 at Holy Ghost Church in Chippewa Falls. They resided in Eau Claire until moving to the Yellow River in Lafayette in 1963.
Joe was a meat cutter by trade and worked at many facilities including The Clairemont, Wisconsin Beef and Peters. He had a green thumb, growing the most beautiful flowers and vegetables. In retirement, he worked as a handyman and was always visiting and helping neighbors. He was an avid fisherman and hunter and was always inquiring about how many deer and/or turkeys his grandson-in-law, Scott, had been seeing in his yard.
He is survived by his daughter, Vicki (Richard) Palmer of Altoona, stepdaughter, Marjorie Wargo of Chippewa Falls; granddaughter, Shannon (Scott) Geissler of Chippewa Falls; grandson, Jesse Shilts of Eau Claire; great-grandchildren, Matthew Hagen of Cadott, Alexys Lynch and Izaiah Shilts of Mukwanago and Jordan Geissler of Chippewa Falls; and sister, Lorena Benschawel. Joe is also survived by his former son-in-law, Denny Buttke of Chippewa Falls, and many nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Gwen (2008), grandson, Shawn D. Hagen (1990), and brothers, Donald and James Raycher.
Joe's family would like to thank the staff of Our House Assisted Living and Our House Memory Care in Chippewa Falls for their compassion and care over the past two years, Marilyn at Our House Assisted Living for her wonderful meals and conversation with Joe and his family and Roxanne, Carol and Cindy with HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospice for keeping us well informed during Joe's last few days.
There will be a private family burial in Prairie View Cemetery in Lake Hallie at a later date.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family.