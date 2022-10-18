Joseph (Joe) Michael Rindal, 94, of Osseo, WI passed away on Friday, Oct 14th, 2022, at Dove Healthcare in Osseo, WI. Joe was born on May 25th, 1928 to Mikal and Hannah Rindal in Strum, WI.
Joe married the love of his life, Mary (Herman) Rindal of Osseo, WI, on Aug. 24th, 1955. After their marriage they lived on the farm that Joe was born and raised on and raised 4 children, one daughter and three sons.
Joe enjoyed farming with his family the most, but also enjoyed dart ball in his younger days as well as hunting on the family farm. He also hauled milk with his own truck for several years to help pay the bills. He was active in the local church and was on the local creamery board for many years.
Joe is survived by his children Luther (Connie) Rindal of Strum, WI. Robin Rindal (Tammy Peterson) of Strum, WI. Peter (Mary Jo) Rindal of Eau Claire, WI. Sister, Norma (Irwin) Pire of Eau Claire, WI. sister-in-law Ardith (Edwin) Rindal. And many nieces and nephews.
Joe is preceded in death by his parents, beloved wife Mary Rindal, daughter Laurie Rindal, brother and sister-in-law Victor (Marion) Rindal, brother Edwin Rindal, brother-in-law Irwin (Norma) Pire, brother and sister-in-law Elmer (Leona) Herman, brother and sister-in-law Mike (Arlene) Freng, and brother and sister-in-law, Merle (Janice) Bruhn.
Per Joe’s wishes, a private funeral service will be held Wednesday, October 19th, at 11am at the Schiefelbein Funeral Home of Osseo, Wisconsin, with Pastor Valerian Ahles officiating. Close friends and family may call during a visitation from 10am until the beginning of funeral services.
To plant a tree in memory of Joseph Rindal as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.