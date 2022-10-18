Joseph (Joe) Michael Rindal, 94, of Osseo, WI passed away on Friday, Oct 14th, 2022, at Dove Healthcare in Osseo, WI. Joe was born on May 25th, 1928 to Mikal and Hannah Rindal in Strum, WI.

Joe married the love of his life, Mary (Herman) Rindal of Osseo, WI, on Aug. 24th, 1955. After their marriage they lived on the farm that Joe was born and raised on and raised 4 children, one daughter and three sons.

